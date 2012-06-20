The US Can Produce As Much Oil As Saudi Arabia

Michael Levi, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, just published a great extensive feature in Foreign Policy magazine on oil and energy in the United States.



Levi explains in the video below how the United States could be the next “Saudi Arabia of energy,” how many jobs the U.S. energy boom will really create, and whether or not Barack Obama is bad for the oil and gas industry.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

