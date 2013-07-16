Another High-End Brand Is Furious At Costco For Claiming To Sell Its Products

Ashley Lutz
costco store

Michael Kors is suing Costco for allegedly advertising the designer’s trendy handbags without actually being authorised to sell them. 

“In a federal lawsuit filed in New York, Michael Kors accused Costco of a bait-and-switch scheme,” the Associated Press reported. “It says Costco advertised the bags as starting at $99, but didn’t actually have any to sell.”

Michael Kors handbags typically sell for hundreds of dollars. The label is the most searched-for fashion brand online, a testament to its immense popularity. 

Tiffany & Co. also sued Costco for allegedly using its trademarked brand to sell diamond engagement rings. 

Costco had stopped marketing the rings as “Tiffany,” but the jewelry brand wrote in a lawsuit that the damage was already done. 

“There are ‘hundreds if not thousands of people who mistakenly believe they purchased and own a Tiffany engagement ring from Costco,” the New York Times reported, citing the lawsuit. 

Costco hasn’t commented on either case. 

The discount retailer has made a push to offer high-end brands lately. Costco has advertised products from Tumi luggage, Under Armour, Badgley Mischka and 7 For All Mankind.

