The Billionaires Behind The Michael Kors IPO Just Bought A Pair Of $50 Million Apartments At One57

The billionaire fashion moguls who took Michael Kors public in December have each purchased a $50 million apartment at One57, the ultra-luxury skyscraper that’s currently going up in midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Post‘s Jennifer Gould Keil.The men, Canadian Lawrence Stroll and his Hong Kong business partner Silas Chou, are the first confirmed buyers in the building, The Post reports.



Both tycoons reportedly bought full-floor apartments above the 80th floor. Like all buyers in the building, they paid 25 per cent of the purchase price up front.

Stroll and Chou acquired Michael Kors in 2003 along with the company’s current CEO and turned it into a company with a current market cap of $8.6 billion, according to [email protected] Today.

