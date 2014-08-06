Michael Kors Says Menswear Is The Future Of The Brand

Michael Kors is gearing up to launch an expanded clothing line for men.

The handbag maker said Monday that it plans to open its first menswear-only store next year, and sees the potential for up to 500 such stores in the future. Kors currently has 605 locations worldwide.

“We are just now starting to put together a greater emphasis on the men’s business,” Michael Kors Chairman and CEO John Idol said on an earnings call Monday. “I believe that we have the potential to be a leading global menswear brand.”

Kors has hired Mark Brashear, the former CEO of Hugo Boss, to lead its menswear line. When the company opens its new flagship store in the SoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan in October, an entire floor will be devoted to men’s products.

The current offerings in Michael Kors menswear line are sparse. There’s a camouflage leather messenger bag, cable-knit sweaters, dip-dyed hoodies, neon yellow vests, floral-print polos, leather jackets and puff coats.

Here’s a selection of items and prices from the website:

For a clue into the type of men that Kors is targeting, consider Idol’s remarks about the company’s new men’s fragrance, which is launching in September.

“The scent was created with the men-on-the-go in mind and balances urban sophistication and rugged style,” he said. “We are also launching an ad campaign to support this, including a thrilling TV spot reminiscent of an action movie and print ads that exude jet-set glamour.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.