Michael Kimelman’s Attorney Outlines His Client’s defence In Goffer/Kimelman Trial: “I Have A Man’s Life In My Hands”.

15ILGOF1 Trial

1 UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

1 SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

2 ——————————x

2 UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

3

3 v. 10 CR 56 (RJS)

4

4 ZVI GOFFER, EMANUEL GOFFER,

5 MICHAEL KIMELMAN,

5

6 Defendants.

6 ——————————x

7

7 New York, N.Y.

8 May 18, 2011

8 9:39 a.m.

9

9 Before:

10

10 HON. RICHARD J. SULLIVAN,

11

11 District Judge

12

APPEARANCES

13

13 PREET BHARARA

14 United States Attorney for the

14 Southern District of New York

15 ANDREW L. FISH

15 RICHARD TARLOWE

16 Assistant United States Attorneys

16

17 WILLIAM R. BARZEE

17 DAVID PETTUS

18 Attorneys for Defendant Zvi Goffer

18

19 MICHAEL S. ROSS

19 Attorney for Defendant Emanuel Goffer

20 Josephine Paz, Paralegal

20

21 WILSON, SONSINI, GOODRICH & ROSATI

21 Attorneys for Defendant Michael Kimelman

22 BY: MICHAEL S. SOMMER

22 MORRIS J. FODEMAN

23 SCOTT TENLEY

23

24 ALSO PRESENT: Special Agent Matthew Thoresen, FBI

24 Gary Smith, Paralegal, U.S. Attorney’s Office

25

97

15I3GOF4 Opening – Mr. Sommer

1 (In open court; jury not present)

2 THE COURT: Let’s see if the jury is ready.

3 (Jury present)

4 THE COURT: We will now hear from Mr. Sommer on behalf

5 of Mr. Kimelman.

6 MR. SOMMER: Good afternoon. One more lawyer.

7 Michael Kimelman has pleaded not guilty to the charges against

8 him for one simple reason: He is not guilty. And we can stay

9 here for five weeks, or five months, and the government will

10 never be able to prove to you beyond a reasonable doubt that

11 Michael is guilty of either securities fraud or conspiracy to

12 commit securities fraud, because of the simple truth that

13 Michael Kimelman never knew about any insider. He never traded

14 stocks on the basis of inside information, and never agreed to

15 be part of any criminal conspiracy. He never bribed anyone, he

16 never made millions of dollars, he never paid for tips, he

17 never pretended about anything, he never lied about anything.

18 That is what the evidence in this courtroom will show

19 with respect to Michael Kimelman.

20 The presumption of innocence which Judge Sullivan has

21 already described to you is more than a phrase that we’ve all

22 heard in a movie or read in a book. It is the bedrock of our

23 justice system. It is the bedrock principle that protects all

24 of the citizens of this country — you and me — from unjust

25 government prosecutions. It is the principle that will

SOUTHERN DISTRICT REPORTERS, P.C.

(212) 805-0300



CLICK HERE for entire article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/michael-kimelmans-attorney-outlines-his-defence-i-have-a-mans-life-in-my-hands

