A 19-Year-Old Charlotte Bobcats Rookie Threw Down A Violent Dunk On A Pistons Player Last Night

Charlotte Bobcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been overshadowed by fellow rookies Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis this year.But as the youngest player in the NBA (19 years old), he has a ton of room to grow, and last night his potential was on full display when he viciously dunked all over Detroit Pistons forward Greg Monroe.



It was a dunk so good the Pistons had to call timeout.

The Bobcats still lost — they are, after all, the worst team in the NBA — but at least they have more of this to look forward to:

