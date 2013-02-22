A 19-Year-Old Charlotte Bobcats Rookie Threw Down A Violent Dunk On A Pistons Player Last Night

Photo: YouTube
Charlotte Bobcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been overshadowed by fellow rookies Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis this year.But as the youngest player in the NBA (19 years old), he has a ton of room to grow, and last night his potential was on full display when he viciously dunked all over Detroit Pistons forward Greg Monroe.
It was a dunk so good the Pistons had to call timeout.
The Bobcats still lost — they are, after all, the worst team in the NBA — but at least they have more of this to look forward to:
