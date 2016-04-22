Michael Keaton goes for Oscar gold as the man behind McDonald's in 'The Founder' trailer

Ray Kroc was a 50-something milkshake machine salesman whose life changed when two brothers running a burger joint in Southern California ordered some machines from him.

Mac and Dick MacDonald were the owners of McDonald’s, and thanks to Kroc, the brothers’ restaurant turned into a global giant.

“The Founder,” based on true events, follows Kroc (Michael Keaton) as he convinces brothers Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dick (Nick Offerman) that they should franchise McDonald’s. And then things get really interesting.

This looks like another notch in the Michael Keaton comeback.

Watch the trailer here. The movie opens August 5.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.