Michael Keaton is finally getting a star on the Walk of Fame

The man who has played Batman, Birdman, Beetlejuice, and so many more characters in between is finally landing on the Walk of Fame.

Michael Keaton will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 28th. Producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez confirmed the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Keaton was nominated last year to be inducted.

The acknowledgement seems long overdue, however the Walk of Fame also just honored Steve Carell with a star in January, and still plans to give one to Allison Janney this year.

Keaton was nominated for an Oscar for his starring role in “Birdman,” which he won the Golden Globe. The following year, he starred in the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight.” In addition to his more recent credits, Keaton is a notable figure in the Tim Burton universe, starring as the title character in “Beetlejuice,” and the caped-crusader Batman in two blockbuster films.

He can be seen next in “The Founder,” a film about the origins of McDonald’s, on August 5th. Keaton has also recently been tapped to play The Vulture — a different sort of Birdman — in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

