Michael Keaton caught pulling out an Oscars speech before another actor's name announced

After winning the Golden Globe for his leading role in “Birdman,” Michael Keaton was the favourite Sunday night to win an Oscar for best actor.

But Keaton may have gotten a little carried away, appearing to have pulled out a notecard with his acceptance speech on it as Cate Blanchett read Eddie Redmayne’s name as the winner instead.

As the camera pans to Keaton for his reaction shot, you can see him quickly put something away into his tuxedo pocket.

The Daily Mail circled the moment below.

As Eddie Redmayne takes the stage to accept his best actor award for “The Theory of Everything,” Keaton can be seen putting something back into his pocket.

Here’s a closer look in a Vine video that has since gone viral:





Watch the full video below and judge for yourself:

But don’t feel too bad for Keaton, “Birdman” took home four awards, including best picture.

