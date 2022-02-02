4 men arrested in connection with actor Michael K. Williams’ overdose death after authorities say the drug sale was caught on camera

Michael K. Williams dies at age 54. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Four men have been arrested and face federal charges in connection with actor Michael K. Williams’ overdose death, New York authorities announced on Wednesday.

Williams — a prolific actor who starred in HBO’s hit series “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” — was found dead in his apartment in September at age 54. His cause of death was later ruled a drug overdose.

According to the US District Attorney’s office, Williams died due to fentanyl-laced heroin. One of the four men arrested, Irvin Cartagena, allegedly sold the drugs to Williams in September before his death, prosecutors said.

The drugs sale was allegedly caught on surveillance camera, according to the district attorney’s office.

Surveillance footage showing Michael K Williams and Irving Cartagena, who prosecutors allege is selling drugs to the actor before his overdose death. US District Attorney’s Office

Three others — Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci — were also arrested and accused of taking part in a drug trafficking operation involving the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to Williams’ death.

“We will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death,” US attorney Damian Williams said on Wednesday.

The four men were scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in court on Wednesday. Court records did not indicate whether the four had hired attorneys yet in the case.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.