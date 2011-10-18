Michael Jordan's Sons Are Launching A Website

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all-time. His sons, Marcus and Jeffrey, aren’t.



So if you can’t beat him, talk about him. That’s what Jordan’s sons will be doing soon.

They are launching heir-jordan.com, a site dedicated to producing original content revealing what it’s like growing up in the shadow of the fiercest competitor to ever step on an NBA floor.

It’s still unclear exactly the type of content being produced. But, according to the teaser below, we will learn what it was like for Marcus to meet Bugs Bunny.

