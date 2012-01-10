Michael Jordan's Son Quit His College Basketball Team, Career May Be Over

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In his first season with Central Florida, Michael Jordan’s oldest son, Jeff, has quit the team after just 13 games.No reason was given for Jordan leaving the team, or what he plans to do next. As a senior, it would appear that his college basketball career is over.



Jordan sat out the 2010-11 season after transferring from Illinois. In three seasons with the Illini, Jordan averaged just 1.2 points per game. This season, Jordan was averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 assists per game.

Jeff’s brother Marcus is UCF’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game.

