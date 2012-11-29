Michael Jordan May Not Be Invited Back To A Country Club Because He Wore Cargo Pants

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Jordan has been “ruffling feathers” at an exclusive Miami Beach country club because of what he’s been wearing, according to the NYP.Jordan was a guest at La Gorce Country Club recently, and he did not obey course dress code rules. A source told the NYP that Jordan was wearing cargo pants which are not allowed.



“He was given the chance to change but he didn’t want to,” the source told the Post, he added, “he won’t be invited back.”

A representative for Jordan confirmed to the Post that the former NBA star was in fact at the country club, and was wearing against the rules pants:

“Michael Jordan did wear cargo pants . . . He had been there many times before and had worn cargo pants previously, and had never been made aware that he was violating any dress code. This time, he was made aware of the violation on the 12th hole, and at that point . . . he did refuse to interrupt his game, and return to the clubhouse and change. We were not aware that he is not allowed to return to La Gorce. I guess it’s their loss — as MJ is a great golfer, and a great guest.”

Jordan isn’t new to controversy. Before he even moved into his new home in Jupiter, Fla., he was already making his neighbours mad by leaving “half smoked cigars in the lawn” and his “hooting and hollering posse.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.