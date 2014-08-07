Awesome Video Shows How Kobe Bryant Perfectly Modelled His Game Off Michael Jordan

Kevork Djansezian/AP It’s eerie to see exactly how similar Kobe’s game is to Jordan’s.

A YouTube user just finished the final instalment of a three-part series of short videos that highlight the play-by-play similarities between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. It’s incredible to see just how much Kobe adopted from Jordan’s game.

Now, you’re probably saying to yourself that any two players with nearly 40 years of NBA experience between them playing the same position are bound to have comparable moves and highlights if only someone took the time to parse through all the footage. This is something entirely different.

Not only has Kobe clearly modelled his moves off of Jordan’s arsenal — he’s mimicked his mannerisms, too. Everything from finger pointing, to sticking out his tongue while dunking, to talking the exact same trash, if Jordan did it, Kobe’s done it, too.

Here are a few GIFs from the third instalment of the series:

Still don’t believe it? Watch the full video below:

