Michael Jordan praised Tiger Woods for evolving golf to something more than a sport just for 'white guys'

Michael Jordan has praised Tiger Woods for evolving golf from a sport just for “white guys.”

Speaking in a newly released interview with Cigar Aficionado from 2017, Jordan was discussing who out of Woods and Jack Nicklaus was the greatest golfer of all time.

“Obviously Jack won more during the time he played,” he said. “But Tiger evolved [golf] to where it crossed a lot of different boundaries, where it’s not just a white guy’s sport.

“Now, does that constitute him being the greatest? Does that mean he’s any less than Jack? I think [the sentiment] is unfair.”

Jordan added that comparing Woods and Nicklaus was like comparing himself with Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships during his career with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s.

“I won 6 championships, Bill Russell won 11,” said Jordan. “Does that make Bill Russell better than me or make me better than him? No, because we played at different eras.

“So, when you try to equate who’s the greatest of all time, it’s an unfair parallel. It’s an unfair choice. I think those are the demons that obviously Tiger had to live with and he’s gonna be challenged, he’s gonna be graded upon that but for me, I think they’re both great. I would never say one is greater than the other.”

Jordan and Woods have enjoyed a friendship dating back to the mid-1990s after Woods signed a deal with Nike, who Jordan had been sponsored by since 1984.

“We can relate on so many different levels,” Woods said after he and Jordan played together at the Wachovia Tournament, now Wells Fargo Tournament, according to Golf.com. “Not too many people have gone through the same things we’ve had to go through.”

