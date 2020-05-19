Michael Jordan still thought he could beat his Charlotte Hornets players 1-on-1 in his 50s, but didn't want to 'demolish their confidence'

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Even in middle age, Michael Jordan thought he could compete with modern-day NBA players.

In a 2015 interview, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets said he’s confident he could beat his team’s players one-on-one.

In an interview with L’Equipe, a French sports publication, Jordan said “ I stay away from them. I let them think they’re good” because he doesn’t want to “demolish their confidence.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Jordan may be well past his prime, but age has in no way limited his confidence.

In a 2015 interview with L’Equipe, a French sports publication, His Airness said that he thought he could take down players on his Charlotte Hornets team one-on-one even at 52 years old.

“I’m pretty sure I can,” Jordan – who owns the Hornets – said.

AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File Michael Jordan (right) and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

At the time, Charlotte’s roster featured the likes of Kemba Walker, Cody Zeller, Courtney Lee, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Jeremy Lamb. But even though the six-time NBA champion still thought he could compete with modern NBA stars even in middle age, that didn’t mean he was planning to try.

“I don’t want to do that and demolish their confidence,” Jordan said. “So I stay away from them. I let them think they’re good.”

“I’m too old to do that anyway,” Jordan said.

Though Jordan’s physical abilities may be in question today, “The Last Dance” – ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about the five-time NBA MVP and his 1997-98 Chicago Bulls – left little doubt that his fierce drive and ambitious spirit endures. From calling iconic performances before stepping on the court to challenging his teammates in poker, Jordan has never allowed his competitiveness to wane.

Reuters

In fact, Kidd-Gilchrist confirmed that Jordan did challenge him on the court during his rookie season with the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2013. The pair played one-on-one, and a then 50-year-old Jordan came out on top, per Bleacher Report.

“It was hard for me … I lost,” Kidd-Gilchrist said. “I lost to a 50-year-old guy. That’s my boss, though. He’s the best player to play the game.”

Kidd-Gilchrist insisted that he didn’t take it easy on Jordan just because he owns the franchise.

“No,” he said. “No. I didn’t allow him to beat me. Because that’s my boss? Nah.”

“He still has it. He does.”

Check out the clip from Jordan’s interview with L’Equipe below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.