The liquor Michael Jordan was drinking during his 'Last Dance' interviews is a Tequila brand he co-owns, and bottles can go for as much as $1,800 each

Throughout the premiere of “The Last Dance,” many viewers were curious as to what type of liquor Michael Jordan was sipping on during his confessional from his home.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that His Airness was drinking tequila from a brand called Cincoro, which he co-owns with Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks owners.

We don’t know the exact variety of Cincoro that was flowing on the day of Jordan’s sit-down, Shelburne said the six-time NBA champion’s bottle of choice is the “extra añejo” – the black bottle.

According to a quick Google search, this particular expression sells for up to $US1,800.

The premiere of “The Last Dance” – ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season – was brimming with never-before-seen details about the team and its superstar, Michael Jordan.

But even despite loads of revelations uncovered during the first two episodes, many fans were consumed by another mystery.

What was His Airness drinking?

The people asked, and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne answered: tequila, but not just any tequila. Throughout his sit-down interview during the two hours of content that aired Sunday night, Jordan was sipping on Cincoro – a tequila brand he co-owns with Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks owners.

While there’s no way to be sure of what exact variety of Cincoro tequila was flowing on the day of Jordan’s sitdown, Shelburne reported that the six-time NBA champion’s bottle of choice is the “extra añejo” – otherwise known as the black bottle.

This particular expression sells for up to $US1,800 a bottle.

During the first two episodes of “The Last Dance,” Jordan reflected on his past from a love seat with a cigar and a glass of Cincoro by his side. The five-time NBA MVP appeared to sip through many rounds of the liquor throughout his confessional, prompting Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog writer Dan McQuade to pen a post about the status of MJ’s glass.

An analysis of ‘The Last Dance‘ as seen through Michael Jordan’s liquor glass: https://t.co/SoZtFRG3Mv pic.twitter.com/2PlOjNFQFf — Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog (@UnDeadspin) April 20, 2020

The Cincoro website describes extra añejo as “a very rare tequila produced in limited allocations” that is “aged in used American bourbon barrels” for more than three years to produce “subtle notes of wood, spices, and light cooked agave on the nose followed by intense oak, sweet agave, caramel, and light vanilla on the palate.”

Back in October, Jordan appeared on the Today Show to talk about his smoothest venture.

“We decided to do our own tequila. You know, if we sell it, we sell it. If not, at least we got enough to drink.” Michael Jordan tells @craigmelvin about his new venture pic.twitter.com/PcaIPBjkne — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

“We decided to do our own tequila,” Jordan told Craig Melvin. “You know, if we sell it, we sell it. If not, at least we got enough to drink.”

Hopefully, it’s enough to get him through all 10 episodes.

