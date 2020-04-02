Michael Jordan is only releasing 'The Last Dance' to protect his legacy as basketball's GOAT from LeBron James, Bill Simmons claimed

AP LeBron James, Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is only releasing his 10-part documentary to protect his legacy amid talks of LeBron James being the “GOAT,” according to famed NBA analyst Bill Simmons.

Simmons says he and his former employer ESPN approached Jordan about making “The Last Dance” in 2009, but that he wasn’t interested.

“After LeBron won that [Cleveland Cavaliers] title, when things really started to shift and all of a sudden there was a Jordan versus LeBron argument, I think for the first time Jordan and his camp realised ‘Oh, we’ve got to protect our legacy,'”Simmons said on his The Ringer podcast.

ESPN was set to release The Last Dance on June 23, but it has now been pushed forward to April 19.

The network said it was bringing forward the release date to help sports fans cope with the lack of live action during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Last Dance is a documentary that portrays Jordan’s rise with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

“In 2009, we knew about this documentary that NBA Entertainment had,” Simmons said on his The Ringer podcast. The 50-year-old was working for ESPN in 2009.

“They had filmed his whole season, they had all this behind the scenes footage, so [ESPN] got a copy of it and we watched it, and the behind stuff, it was the real Jordan. The homicidally competitive Jordan, the guy yelling at his teammates, all the stuff we had always heard about but I’d never seen. And we were just like ‘How do we get this made?’

“Jordan never wanted it, and you know what I think happened is [in] the middle of the decade, especially after LeBron won that [Cleveland Cavaliers] title, when things really started to shift and all of a sudden there was a Jordan versus LeBron argument, I think for the first time Jordan and his camp realised ‘Oh, we’ve got to protect our legacy.'”

ESPN was set to release The Last Dance on June 23, but it has now been pushed forward to April 19, with ESPN stating that the documentary is meant to fill the hole left by the lack of live sports available to fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series. And we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that,” ESPN said, according to Essentially Sports.

“This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever. And we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

