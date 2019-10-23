Michael Jordan raised eyebrows in the NBA world by saying Stephen Curry is 'not a Hall of Famer yet'

Chuck Burton/AP ‘He’s still a great player,’ Jordan said. ‘Not a Hall of Famer yet, though.’

Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP widely considered one of, if not the, greatest player in the history of basketball – took a jab at one of the sport’s current megastars.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today” Monday morning, Jordan claimed that Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry is not, at this point, a lock for the Hall of Fame.

“He’s still a great player,” Jordan said. “Not a Hall of Famer yet, though.”

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, who was conducting the interview, laughed heartily as Jordan smiled and added: “he’s not.”

“He’s still a great player, not a hall of famer yet, though,” Michael Jordan jokes about Steph Curry as he tells @craigmelvin he’d keep the same four guys (Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy) to play against anyone with pic.twitter.com/tDBQKjDQAa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

Curry – who has won two regular-season MVP awards of his own – is already almost certain to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer upon eligibility. The face of the Warriors franchise, Curry led Golden State to three championships victories in four years. And in that off-year, when the Warriors fell to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in a gruelling seven-game series, Curry shattered the record for most three-pointers by draining 402 triples on the season.

Read more: WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith played an entire season with the Dallas Wings while pregnant and ‘didn’t tell a soul’

Much of what the 6-foot-3 point guard has achieved in his 10-year NBA career is – without exaggeration – unprecedented, which is why Jordan’s comments have the entire basketball world up in arms.

Jordan – Steph Curry isn’t a HOF ….. yet ???? Steph Curry

▪️2 MVPS (1 Unanimous)

▪️3 Rings

▪️5 Finals Appearances

▪️Most 3 PTS in a season (TWICE)

▪️73-9 (tho didn’t get a ring)

▪️2x 67 wins And Umm ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eiKI8djzK2 — Manny Godina (@emanuelcgodina) October 22, 2019

Imagine saying that Harden and Westbrook have more of a Hall of Fame resume than Steph Curry ???????? pic.twitter.com/ehWbFfvmw8 — BlueKrew (@Krush59) October 22, 2019

*Steph curry pulls up from 30 feet and hits his 4th 3 in a row MJ: pic.twitter.com/1ct1QFNwgH — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) October 22, 2019

So, Michael Jordan doesn’t think Steph Curry is a HOFer currently…this is the guy that has been evaluating talent for the Hornets ???????? no wonder they’ve been bad for years pic.twitter.com/3pjj8jGlUB — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) October 22, 2019

Read more:



Astros executive accused of taunting female journalists by celebrating a player charged with domestic violence



But at least one person came to Jordan’s defence on the matter:

Everyone relax. We know Steph Curry is a future Hall of Famer…Michael Jordan couldn’t say it because he would get fined by the league. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2019

Johnson was jokingly alluding to the $US50,000 fine the Los Angeles Lakers received from the NBA after he publicly lauded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s skillset last February. Similarly, the NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers for tampering after head coach Doc Rivers publicly compared then-Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard to Jordan himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.