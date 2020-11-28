The State of New York is auctioning a signed Michael Jordan Bulls jersey, 188 pairs of sneakers, and other seized memorabilia

New York Office of General Services

The items, seized during an investigation, are now being auctioned by the New York Office of General Services.

Anyone in the continental US can have the items shipped to them if they are the highest bidder.

The items will be auctioned off in phases.

In the market for some Air Jordans or sports memorabilia? The New York Office of General Services (OGS) has some offerings.

According to local publication Democrat & Chronicle, the government agency is auctioning off 188 pairs of sneakers and 14 items of sports memorabilia seized during an “investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs on Long Island.”

Along with Air Jordans, Nike Shooting Stars and Nike Lebron James shoes will be available for bids as well. Shoes will come with any extra add-ons that may have come with the sneakers including extra laces or cloth bags.

Only the jerseys have certificates of authenticity, but OGS is allowing any interested customers to inspect the items before placing a bid.

Memorabilia items include a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Jersey and a signed photo of Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre.

The items will be sold in phases, with the first 18 of the 188 sneakers being sold by Friday.

According to a statement from the OGS, the auction is open to anyone in the continental US, but anyone looking to Customers can place bids with or without inspections.

Check out some of the items for sell below and every item for sell here.

A signed Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls home jersey.

New York Office of General Services Signed Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey

The jersey has yet to be listed for auction, but signed Michael Jordan jerseys have been sold for $US216,000, according to CNN.

A signed Mark McGwire baseball.

New York Office of General Services The baseball comes enclosed in a plastic box.

McGwire, who both played in and coached for the MLB, retired in 2018.

Photo signed by Joe Torre, Alex Rodriguez, and Derek Jeter.

New York Office of General Services Joe Torre, Alex Rodriguez, and Derek Jeter in 2007.

This photo was taken when Rodriguez signed with the Yankees in 2007.

A pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro’s.

New York Office of General Services The size 10 shoes currently have a highest bid of $US500 and come with the box.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro was released in 1989, and retailed for $US110, according to the official Jordan website.

Barkley Posite Max Sneakers.

New York Office of General Services The highest bid is currently at $US255.

These Phoenix Suns themed basketball shoes were released in 2013,according to sneaker reseller website StockX.

A basketball signed by Michael Jordan.

New York Office of General Services The basketball comes with a plastic covering to help preserve the ball.

Much like the Bulls jersey, this item has yet to be listed, but signed MJ memorabilia has risen in price since ‘The Last Dance’ premiered earlier this year, according to CNBC.

