Michael Jordan Put His Outrageous 56,000-Square Foot Compound Back On The Market For $US16 Million

Tony Manfred
After trying twice to sell it at auction, Michael Jordan has relisted his Highland Park, Illinois estate for $US16 million, according to Zillow.

It’s a steep cut from the $US29 million that the house was originally on the market for.

The truly enormous compound has every bell and whistle you can think of. There’s a pool with a grass island in the middle of it, a door from the Playboy Mansion, a table based on the streets of Baghdad, and MJ-branded golf flags.

It’s outrageous in the best way possible.

The 56,000 square foot, seven acre compound from the air.

The gate to get in, fittingly.

The outdoor space is spectacular. There's a tennis court.

An infinity pool with a grass island in the middle.

A putting green.

Complete with Jordan Brand flag sticks.

There's a pond stocked with fish.

The patio is enormous.

He has the door from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago. Let's go inside...

The dining room, including a 'Baghdad table.'

That grid on the table is the based on the streets of Baghdad.

A skylight over the kitchen table.

The full kitchen.

There are nine bedrooms.

And 19 bathrooms.

The full-court basketball court is the centrepiece of the house.

The sitting area outside the court where you wait to play.

The wine cellar.

Countless bottles.

The cigar room.

Even the railing in the cigar room is ornate.

There's a full gym.

Jordan's Bulls teammates used to work out here every morning.

One of the many 'great rooms' around the house.

A piano room.

Even the random nooks have TVs.

Between the house and the patio there's another TV room with a 100+ inch screen.

Just one section of the patio.

There's also a three-bedroom guest house.

The family room of the guest house.

The guest house kitchen.

The house was originally listed for $US29 million. But it will now be available to the highest bidder.

More MJ.

