Michael Jordan Put His Outrageous 56,000-Square Foot Compound Back On The Market For $US16 Million

After trying twice to sell it at auction, Michael Jordan has relisted his Highland Park, Illinois estate for $US16 million, according to Zillow.

It’s a steep cut from the $US29 million that the house was originally on the market for.

The truly enormous compound has every bell and whistle you can think of. There’s a pool with a grass island in the middle of it, a door from the Playboy Mansion, a table based on the streets of Baghdad, and MJ-branded golf flags.

It’s outrageous in the best way possible.

