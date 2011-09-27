Michael Jordan Is Still The Second Highest-Paid Athlete In The World

Michael Jordan is a wealthy man.



He earns more money in endorsement deals now than he did while winning six NBA championships.

Forbes estimates Jordan earned $60 million over the past year through contracts with Nike, Gatorade and others. At the height of his playing days, the Chicago Bull only made $50 million in endorsement deals.

Jordan’s annual earnings place him behind only Tiger Woods as the world’s highest-paid athlete.

“His Airness” hasn’t laced up the Air Jordans in eight years. And that’s if you count his Wizards comeback. So how does he still dominate consumers like they’re Bryon Russell or Craig Ehlo?

The Jordan Brand, a Nike subsidiary, enjoys annual revenues topping $1 billion. Its U.S. basketball shoe market share is 71%, according to SportsOneSource, and includes endorsers like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Jordan signed with 2K Sports last year to become the cover athlete of NBA 2K11. It promptly became the No. 1 selling NBA video game of all-time.

He also owns five restaurants, a North Carolina dealership, and a basketball team.

The Charlotte Bobcats majority owner has the most to gain from this business venture. But it won’t be easy turning around a team said to be losing $20 million annually.

Fortunately, the public will adore him even if he never turns Charlotte into a winner.

Jordan’s N-Score of 682, which measures appeal, likability and awareness, rates him nearly 300 points higher than the next athlete. In a Nielsen poll, 93% of those surveyed say they like Jordan. Conversely, 49% of respondents dislike LeBron James.

It’s good to be the real king.

