Michael Jordan Says He Could Have Beaten LeBron In His Prime

In a video promoting the release of the video game NBA 2K14, Michael Jordan offers his thoughts on facing some of the all-time greats in a game of one-on-one.

MJ said that he could have beat LeBron James in his prime as well as other superstars like Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade.

He also calls out Kobe Bryant for “stealing his moves” and brags about beating a young O.J Mayo in one-on-one after his retirement.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.