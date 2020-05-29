A ticket to Michael Jordan's regular season NBA debut has sold at auction for over $20,000

Getty/Focus On Sport Michael Jordan on his regular season NBA debut.

A ticket to Michael Jordan’s regular season NBA debut has sold at auction for $US20,250.

Jordan made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls against the Washington Bullets on October 26 of 1984, scoring 16 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

13,913 were in attendence at the Chicago Stadium that night, however only a handful of tickets are still in existence.

Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls from The University of North Carolina in 1984, and made his NBA debut against the Washington Bullets on October 26 of the same year.

MJ, 21-years-old at the time, scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists as the Bulls bested the Bullets 109-93 at the Chicago Stadium.

The ticket was listed on Huggins and Scott Auctions on May 15 2020, and received a total of 62 bids. The identity of the auction’s winner is unknown.

Action Network reporter Darren Rovell tweeted a picture of the ticket, although the price he quoted differs from the one displayed on Huggins and Scott’s website.

Michael Jordan’s regular season NBA debut ticket has just sold for $24,907, in @HugginsAndScott auction. Second highest price ever paid for an MJ ticket, only surpassed by $34,800 sale of his NBA preseason debut, which was sold by @HeritageAuction earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/mu9lq0Ztsl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 29, 2020

“The legend of #23 had to begin somewhere,” reads a description of the lot. “The University of North Carolina draft pick was first unveiled to the sporting world at Chicago Stadium for the October 26, 1984 season opener.

“While only 13,913 attended that night at the storied palace with a capacity of 17,374, they were witnesses to the dawn of a career that forever changed the landscape of basketball.”

Huggins and Scott added that only a “handful” of tickets from the night still exist.

Earlier this month, a ticket to Jordan’s NBA preseason debut versus the Indiana Pacers sold at Heritage Auctions for $US34,800.

