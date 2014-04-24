CHART: Michael Jordan Is Still The Most Loved Athlete In America 11 Years After Retiring

For the third straight year, Michael Jordan was chosen by the most Americans as their “favourite athlete” according to a Sports Business Journal poll.

Jordan was named as the favourite athlete of 4.1% of respondents, well-ahead of Peyton Manning, who finished second.

That Jordan is still the most popular athlete 11 years after playing his final game is a bit surprising. However, he is not alone. Muhammad Ali, Joe Montana, and Larry Bird are all among the top 30, long after their playing days came to an end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.