There's A Conspiracy Theory That Michael Jordan Was POISONED Before His 'Flu Game' In The 1997 Finals

Michael Jordan’s trainer Tim Grover told ESPN that MJ was “100 %” poisoned the night before his famous “Flu Game” against Utah in the 1997 NBA Finals.



Grover says that he was in the room when Jordan ordered pizza the night before the game.

Five people came to deliver the pizza — which gave him a bad feeling.

Grover explained:

“Park City [didn’t have] many hotels back then. So everyone kind of knew where we were staying. So we order pizza. Five guys came to deliver this pizza.

“I take the pizza and I tell him: ‘I’ve got a bad feeling about this. … I’ve just got a bad feeling about this.’

“Out of everybody in the room, he was the only one who ate.”

MJ still manged to score 38 points while the media ran with the “flu” narrative, and the Bulls won the title two days later.

There are some obvious holes here. The only evidence that something nefarious went on is that multiple people showed up to deliver the pizza.

Also, you can get sick all kinds of ways.

But it’s an interesting theory nonetheless.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.