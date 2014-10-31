Michael Jordan Actually Said Obama Is 'A S..tty Golfer'

Michael Jordan, one of the most prolific trash talkers of all time, took a shot at President Obama in an interview with the Back 9 Network’s Ahmad Rashad.

When asked about who he’d want to play golf with, Jordan mentioned Obama, but said half-jokingly he’d beat him because he’s a “hack” and a “s***** golfer.”

Here’s the exchange:

Jordan: “I never played with Obama but I would. But no, it’s ok I’d take him out. He’s a hack. It’d be all day playing with him.” Rashad: “You really want to say that, the President of the United States is a hack?” Jordan: “I never said he wasn’t a great politician. I’m just saying he’s a s***** golfer.” Rashad: “No he’s not a bad golfer.” Jordan: “OK.”

Jordan will talk trash to anything that moves. He spent the better part of his Hall of Fame speech going after the people who doubted him.

He’s also one of the most competitive people ever, and an avid golfer. The president, apparently, is not safe from getting called out by M.J.

Jordan is a 3-handicap, according to Golf Digest. Obama has never revealed his handicap, but ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. reported in 2012 that it was around 18. Based on that, Jordan would indeed take him out.

Here’s the full interview:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.