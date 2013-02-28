Michael Jordan Just Bought This Foreclosed Lakefront Home For $2.8 Million

Photo: www.realtor.com and Getty Images

Michael Jordan expanded his real estate portfolio last week, the AP reports, buying a beautiful lakefront home in Cornelius, North Carolina for $2.8 million after it was foreclosed on.The house is on the Peninsula Golf Course. It has six bedrooms, a pool, and is surrounded by water on three sides.



The views are unreal.

