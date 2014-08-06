51-Year-Old Michael Jordan Drains 11 Shots In A Row From All Around The Court

Age is just a number for No. 23.

Youtube user Rudee Lockwood has posted a video showing Michael Jordan, who turned 51 in February, draining all 11 shots in an “around the world” trip across the court at the MJ Flight School basketball camp in Santa Barbara.

If you had any lingering doubts about how the greatest basketball player of all time is, this should lay it to rest. Enjoy. (We first saw this on the Chicago Sun-Times.)

