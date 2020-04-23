Map shows where every state stands in the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate

Andy Lyons/Getty Images and Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports The everlasting Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate has reignited with the premiere of ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries, but even with a fresh look at His Airness’ legacy, it’s still a toss-up.

Sunday’s premiere of “The Last Dance” – ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls – has reignited the Jordan vs. LeBron James greatest-of-all-time debate.

The NBA analysts at BetOnline used geotagged Twitter data on 100,000 tweets from the past week to determine where each of the 50 states fall on the GOAT debate.

His Airness narrowly edged out King James, with 26 states favouring the Chicago Bulls legend over the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

NBA fans in the Northeast and Midwest are team Jordan, while those in the South and West think James has overtaken him for the all-time NBA throne.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA greatest of all time debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James has long raged between basketball fans, but the tides may be turning as of late.

Sunday’s premiere of “The Last Dance” – ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls – has reignited the fight between His Airness die-hards and King James superfans. And now, we can see precisely where their allegiances lie across the country.

The NBA analysts at BetOnline – a sports wagering and online gaming service – used geotagged Twitter data on 100,000 tweets from the past week to determine where each of the 50 states fall on the GOAT debate.

BetOnline BetOnline map of Twitter data on the GOAT debate.

Jordan narrowly edged out James, with 26 states favouring the Chicago Bulls legend over the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Twenty-four states – primarily located in the South and West – chose James, while Jumpman dominated the Northeast and, unsurprisingly, the Midwest.

Whether or not public opinion shifts as we move further into “The Last Dance” remains to be seen, but it appears Jordan has managed to hang on to the league’s top spot for the time being.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.