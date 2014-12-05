Michael Jordan Laughs At A Bulls Player Who Got Destroyed By A Crossover

The Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-95 on Wednesday night, but the Hornets were still able to get a laugh out of what may end up being the crossover of the season.

In the third quarter, Hornets point guard Kemba Walker had the ball at the top of the key with Bulls power forward Nikola Mirotic guarding him. Few can stay in front of the lightning quick Walker to begin with, but it’s especially unfair to ask 6’10” Mirotic to do it.

Walker sized up Mirotic, faked left, crossed over to his right, and then pulled back for the three-pointer, literally knocking Mirotic off of his feet.

Another angle of the devastation:

Hornets owner Michael Jordan chuckled at the replay, showing little sympathy for Mirotic:

Jordan typically sits near the Hornets bench, within shouting distance of players and officials. In a new ESPN article, Jordan said he’s ok with watching from the sidelines for now, saying, “Do I ever have thoughts of wishing I could still play? Yeah, I mean that’s human nature. But those are short thoughts until I pick up a ball or my knees start to hurt. But I’m in a different place right now. I’m right where I need to be.”

The Hornets have one of the worst records in the league at 4-15.

