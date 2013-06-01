Here's Michael Jordan Getting Burned On A Pump Fake By Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers In 1988

This 9-second video from a 1988 charity game surfaced on Reddit today.



In it, country music star Kenny Rogers (who was 50 years old at the time) fools Michael Jordan with a pump fake and then coolly drains a jump shot.

The announcer screams, “A fake! Kenny Rogers puts Jordan in the popcorn machine and hits a 21-footer.”

The video comes from a Kenny Rogers’ Classic Weekend 1988 — a three-day sports and entertainment fundraiser.

Amazing:

And here’s a longer video of the game:

