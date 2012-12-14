Michael Jordan Still Has Game

Michael Jordan is 49-years-old and it has been 10 years since he played a game in the NBA. But at least one his players on the Charlotte Bobcats thinks Jordan is still “pretty good” after the legendary player-turned-owner recently practiced with his team.
Here’s video of Jordan practicing with the team (via The Basketball Jones) and some thoughts from the players…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.