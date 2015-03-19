Here's the perfect 2-word statement Michael Jordan sent out to announce his return to the NBA 20 years ago

ESPN’s J.A. Adande has a cool article about how Michael Jordan announced he was returning to the NBA on March 18, 1995 after playing minor league baseball for more than a year.

Jordan spread the news by sending a fax to reporters. After rejecting a number of press releases written by his agent David Falk, Jordan took out a piece of paper and wrote his own statement. It was two words: “I’m back.”

Adande’s ESPN colleague Darren Rovell posted the actual fax. It’s pitch perfect:

The full text:

WASHINGTON, DC. (March 18, 1995) — The following statement was released today by Michael Jordan, through his personal attorney and business manager David B. Falk, Chairman of Falk Associates Management Enterprises, Inc. (“FAME”) located in Washington, D.C., in response to questions about his future career plans: “I’m back.”

Jordan released the statement on a Saturday. Twenty-four hours later he played his first game in nearly two years against the Indiana Pacers. He only scored 19 points in 43 minutes on 25% shooting — one of his worst games ever — but he went on to win three titles after his comeback.

