Michael Jordan Celebrates 25 Years As A Spokesperson For Hanes [THE BRIEF]

Michael Jordan has now been a spokesperson for Hanes for 25 years and to celebrate, he’s starring in his first Hanes ad since 2010.

Airbnb launched its new, redesigned logo on Wednesday and received mixed reviews. Many people on Twitter pointed out that the logo looks mildly sexual.

GE will launch a new campaign to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the NASA Apollo 11 mission, for which GE supplied tools including moon boots and helmets, Ad Age reports. To celebrate this occasion, the company will release a limited-edition moon boot sneaker.

Agency Spy reports that Saatchi & Saatchi New York has released a few members of its creative team, between 14 and 16 according to sources from within the agency.

Nordstrom launched an ad campaign ensuring that one third of the models featured were models of colour and/or models with disabilities to better reflect the company’s customer base, PR Newser reports.

Instagram shares why it won’t be including links in its ads to measure the effectiveness of the ad anytime soon, Digiday reports.

One Reddit user celebrated their love for “Game of Thrones” by recreating the flags using a GOT theme for each of the 50 states.

TDA_Boulder launched a social media campaign in response to the Hobby Lobby case that will provide free condoms to any Hobby Lobby employee that asks for them.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

