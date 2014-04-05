Michael Jordan's Golf Cart Is Incredible

Michael Jordan is holding a celebrity golf event in Las Vegas this weekend.

The unquestioned star of Day One was MJ’s amazing golf cart.

It’s Carolina blue, with his Jumpman logo, rims, and monogrammed leather bucket seats.





Doing some work today at Michael Jordan’s celeb event in Vegas. Guess who’s driving this cart today… pic.twitter.com/WSSLMeujs6

— Jeff Ritter (@Jeff_Ritter) April 4, 2014

Michael Jordan’s NC blue cart ready for his 9:30 tee time #MJCI pic.twitter.com/vaoTnH9RfU

— ARIA Las Vegas (@AriaLV) April 3, 2014

Jordan, who still makes $US80 million a year, has a custom plane that’s similarly painted:

