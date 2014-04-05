Michael Jordan's Golf Cart Is Incredible

Tony Manfred

Michael Jordan is holding a celebrity golf event in Las Vegas this weekend.

The unquestioned star of Day One was MJ’s amazing golf cart.

It’s Carolina blue, with his Jumpman logo, rims, and monogrammed leather bucket seats.


Jordan, who still makes $US80 million a year, has a custom plane that’s similarly painted:

Michael jordan planeYouTube

