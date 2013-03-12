Michael Jordan Has Been Giving Golf Advice To Some Of The World's Best Players

Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

We know Michael Jordan is an avid golfer, but it turns out he’s a bigger deal in the pro golf world than we realised.In the new Golf World, Tim Rosaforte describes how top players like Tiger Woods, Luke Donald, and Keegan Bradley have all gleaned advice from MJ during recreational rounds of golf.



From Rosaforte:

“When I asked Tiger Woods recently if there was one iconic athlete, entertainment star or business leader who he tapped for advice on life at the top, there was no hesitation: ‘M.J.'”

Apparently he’s giving out specific golf advice as well.

When Donald was fretting about getting his driving distance up, MJ told him not to worry about it because he still managed to become the world’s #1 player without hitting it a mile.

He also plays little mind games with players, Rosaforte says:

“Donald gives Jordan six a side. When Bradley wants to know why only five a side with him, Jordan shoots back: ‘Because Luke’s in the top 10, and you’re not there yet.'”

We have no idea how close MJ and these players really are, or how often they play.

The main takeaway is that MJ is so revered in the sports world that even the top players in a sport Jordan plays for fun listen to his advice.

