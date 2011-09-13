Michael Jordan Got Fined $100,000 For Talking About The NBA Lockout

Photo: Bitten And Bound

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan has been hit with a $100,000 fine for publicly discussing the NBA lockout with an Australia newspaper.Last month, Jordan gave an interview in which he discussed the lockout and mentioned NBA centre Andrew Bogut with the Herald Sun.



Now, David Stern has taken action to the tune of $100,000, according to ESPN’s Chris Broussard.

Earlier this summer, the NBA announced it would fine any exec $1 million for contacting players.

