ESPN will air its hugely anticipated Michael Jordan documentary in April, and LeBron James couldn't be more hyped

JOHN SWART / AP The 10-part series will be released two episodes at a time, drawing out the spectacle of Michael Jordan’s storied career for five consecutive weeks.

ESPN and Netflix have bumped up the release date of their upcoming Michael Jordan documentary series.

Initially scheduled to air sometime in June, "The Last Dance" will now hit screens in April.

In the United States, ESPN will air two hour-long episodes from the series each Sunday beginning Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m.

The episodes will subsequently hit Netflix everywhere outside of the US at 3 a.m. ET the following day.

Given the current dearth of sports content due to the coronavirus pandemic, the already highly-anticipated docuseries has picked up even more hype, with LeBron James himself tweeting about his excitement.

Sports fans are eager for more content now that the coronavirus pandemic has all but silenced live competitions around the world.

Now, for basketball fans in particular, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

ESPN and Netflix have bumped up the release date for their upcoming documentary series about Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls legend commonly known as the greatest basketball player to ever step foot on a court.

Initially scheduled to air some time in June, “The Last Dance” will now hit screens in April.

Ray Stubblebine/REUTERS ‘His Airness’ famously led the Bulls to six NBA championship victories in an impressive eight-year span.

The 10-part series will be released two episodes at a time, drawing out the spectacle of Jordan’s storied career for five consecutive weeks. In the United States, ESPN will air two hour-long episodes from the series each Sunday beginning Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. The episodes will subsequently debut everywhere outside of the US at 3 a.m. ET the following day.

“His Airness” famously led the Bulls to six NBA championship victories in an impressive eight-year span, and director Jason Hehir’s series will shine a light on his and the team’s journey to securing that final ring.

“Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” Hehir said. Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team.”

Prior to that historic 1997-1998 season, Jordan and Chicago’s top brass agreed to allow an NBA Entertainment film crew to follow the team and capture footage throughout the year. The result is finally hitting screens more than 20 years later.

While the docuseries focuses on the Bulls’ 1998 championship run, it also takes viewers through Jordan’s basketball beginnings and how his arrival in the Windy City in 1984 transformed a previously hapless franchise into a perennial contender.

Additionally, Hehir and company included extensive interviews with the five-time NBA MVP’s teammates – including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr – as well as then-Chicago head coach Phil Jackson.

Many of Jordan’s fellow NBA icons, like Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, are featured with prolonged modern-day profiles. Even famous basketball fans like President Barack Obama and Justin Timberlake make the cut.

“For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans,” Hehir said. “I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

Given the current dearth of sports content due to the coronavirus pandemic, the already highly-anticipated docuseries has picked up even more hype. Even LeBron James tweeted about his excitement.

April 19th can’t come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!! ????Yessir!???? #LastDance — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2020

Here’s the updated release schedule for “The Last Dance” docuseries:

ESPN (In the United States)Sunday, 19 April9 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 1 10 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 2Sunday, 26 April7 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 1 8 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 2 9 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 3 10 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 4Sunday, 3 May7 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 3 8 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 4 9 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 5 10 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 6Sunday, 10 May7 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 5 8 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 6 9 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 7 10 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 8Sunday, 17 May7 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 7 8 p.m. ET – Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 8 9 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 9 10 p.m. ET – Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 10

NETFLIXMonday, 20 April – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 1 and 2Monday, 27 April – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4Monday, 4 May – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6Monday, 11 May – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8Monday, 18 May – 9:01 a.m. CAT – “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10

And you can check out a trailer for the 10-part series below:

