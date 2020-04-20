Michael Jordan called his iconic 63-point playoff performance against the Celtics after losing a round of golf to Danny Ainge the day before

Alan Mothner/AP Images

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” – the 10-part docuseries about Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 championship Chicago Bulls – aired on ESPN Sunday night.

During a look at the Bulls’ 1986 playoff series against the star-studded Boston team, then-Celtics guard Danny Ainge revealed that Jordan warned him prior to his legendary 63-point Game 2 performance.

Ainge and Jordan golfed the day before Jordan’s on-court eruption, and after Jordan took a beating on the golf course, he told Ainge “tell your boy [Dennis Johnson] I got something for him tomorrow.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Jordan has a very well-documented competitive streak and, apparently, that comes with a knack for predicting his own explosive performances.

During the second episode of “The Last Dance” – ESPN’s highly-anticipated 10-part docuseries about Jordan and the 1997-1998 championship Chicago Bulls – a look back at the Bulls’ first-round playoff series against the star-studded Boston Celtics in 1986 provided yet another example of his ruthless mentality as a competitor.

Jordan and then-Celtics shooting guard Danny Ainge went golfing together the day prior to Game 2 of the series. Jordan – a notorious gambler – bet Ainge throughout the affair and, unsurprisingly, was quite unhappy after performing poorly and ultimately losing.

AP Images

To add insult to injury, the now-Boston GM and president of basketball operations – whose team already owned a one-game lead over the Bulls – admitted to smack-talking throughout the day on the links.

“I talked some trash to him that day,” Ainge said during a sit-down interview for the series. “That might have been a mistake.”

Not to be outdone, the future six-time NBA champion issued a warning to Ainge and the rest of his Celtics teammates before they parted ways.

“Tell your boy [Dennis Johnson] I got something for him tomorrow,” Jordan said.

Johnson – a six-time all first-NBA Defensive Team selection and now-Hall of Famer – was tasked with containing Jordan throughout the series, including the game that following day. And, as promised, Jordan had something for him that game – an iconic 63-point performance that still holds the NBA record for most points scored in a playoff game.

In a series debut full of memorable moments, Jordan’s early-career antics stood out to many. Twitter had a field day reacting to Jordan’s and Ainge’s exchange.

"I talked some trash to him that day – that might have been a mistake." – @danielrainge ????#TheLastDance — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 20, 2020

"Tell your boy DJ I got something for him tomorrow." -Jordan prior to dropping 63 PTS on Dennis Johnson and the Celtics pic.twitter.com/oVcPOXqZnh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2020

In the playoffs, MJ said got tell DJ ( who's the best defender, and future hall of famer of the Celtics) " I got something for him" ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2020

Losing to Danny Ainge in golf that caused MJ's 63pt game was the detail I didn't know we'd discover tonight — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) April 20, 2020

Michael giving one of the best four or five basketball teams of all time 63 because Danny Ainge beat him in golf is the most Michael thing of all time. — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) April 20, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.