Michael Jordan cuts the price of his massive Chicago estate to $14.8 million

Michael Jordan has lowered the price of his Highland Park, Illinois estate to $US14.885 million, according to Zillow.

The house was put back on the market at $US16 million in January 2014 after failing to sell at auction. Back in 2012, he had it priced at $US29 million

The 56,000-square foot compound has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There’s also a tennis court, basketball court, cigar room, gym, and circular infinity pool with a grass island. It’s being co-listed by agents from The Agency and Baird & Warner, Zillow reports.

The gate is fitting (the numbers in the new price of $14.855 million also add up to 23). At 56,000 square feet, it's massive. The infinity pool has a bridge to get to the lawn in the middle. The outdoor space is spectacular. There's a tennis court. There's also a putting green. And a pond stocked with fish. He has the door from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago. The dining room, including a 'Baghdad table.' A skylight over the kitchen table. The full kitchen. There are nine bedrooms. The full-court basketball court is the centrepiece, obviously. The sitting area outside the basketball court where you wait to play. The wine cellar. Countless bottles. The cigar/poker room. Even the railing in the cigar room is ornate. Jordan's Bulls teammates famously used to work out here every morning. One of the many 'great rooms' around the house. A sitting area that opens to the patio. A piano room. Even the random nooks have TVs. Real estate is just one of his interests... How Michael Jordan spends his $US1 billion >

