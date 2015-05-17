Michael Jordan cuts the price of his massive Chicago estate to $14.8 million

Michael Jordan has lowered the price of his Highland Park, Illinois estate to $US14.885 million, according to Zillow.
The house was put back on the market at $US16 million in January 2014 after failing to sell at auction. Back in 2012, he had it priced at $US29 million
The 56,000-square foot compound has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There’s also a tennis court, basketball court, cigar room, gym, and circular infinity pool with a grass island. It’s being co-listed by agents from The Agency and Baird & Warner, Zillow reports.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.