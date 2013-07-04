17 Examples Of Michael Jordan's Insane Competitiveness

Tony Manfred
michael jordan cigar golfing

At age 50, Michael Jordan hasn’t lost the legendary competitiveness that defined his as a player.

He’s still talking trash, challenging guys half his age to one-on-one games, and throwing down cash on the golf course.

At this point, it’s clear that his primal desire to beat people wasn’t limited to the basketball court.

He made a $500 bet that he could hit the green with a fan at a charity golf event in 2011, and won

Watch the video here >

He played a Bobcats player one-on-one recently, and had to get treatment from the trainer the next day

Source: ESPN

He forced Dream Team coach Chuck Daly to play him in golf by pounding on his hotel room door

Rick Reilly reported that Jordan lost to Daly in golf in Monte Carlo. The next morning, he pounded on Daly's door at their hotel until Daly finally agreed to go play him again. Jordan won.

Source: SI

Source: ESPN

Watch the video here >

He says LeBron still has flaws

Jordan told ESPN that LeBron has one bad tendency -- whenever he goes left he shoots jump shots, and whenever he goes right he drives.

Source: ESPN

He said he wouldn't have let his fiancee win an argument with him 10 years ago

MJ told ESPN's Wright Thompson that his fiancee Yvette pressured him into driving seven hours so she could see where he grew up. He said that would have never happened 10 years ago:

'It's amazing what women can talk you into doing. Make you change. 10 years ago, we'd have been arguing all f---ing day. I would've won. This time, this stage where I am, you win. That's progress.'

Source: ESPN

He punched Bulls teammate Steve Kerr in the face during a scrimmage

Kerr said he talked back to MJ during training camp, and then:

'He punched me in the face…It was one of the best things that ever happened for me. I needed to stand up and go back at him. I think I earned some respect. But, we have a great relationship ever since…you gotta prove it and then once you prove it, you're fine.'

Source: Dan Patrick Show

He once trash-talked Bill Clinton on the golf course

They two were playing golf together when MJ forced the former president to play from the furthest away tees.

'You're going to play from the little girls' tees?' Jordan asked him.

Source: WSJ

At age 50, he is currently trying to lose 45 pounds to get down to his playing weight of 218

Source: ESPN

He allegedly ruined Rodney McCray's career by dominating him in $100 post-practice shooting games

ESPN's Rick Reilly says he witnessed Jordan eviscerate McCray in practice in 1993.

A source told him: 'MJ is in Rodney's face, screaming, 'You're a loser! You've always been a loser!' Rodney can hardly put up a jumper now.'

He had final say on who made the Dream Team

In his book on the Dream Team last year, Jack McCollum hinted that no one was allowed on the team unless Jordan wanted him on the team.

Read the full story here >

He led a group of hard-line NBA owners who refused to budge during the lockout in 2011

Source: NYT

He once told Shaq exactly what he was going to do against his teammate, and it worked

Shaq says Jordan told him:

'I'm coming down. I'm going to dribble it between my legs twice. I'm going to pump fake and then I'm going to shoot a jumper. And then I'm going to look at you. And that's exactly what he did.'

Source: Dan Patrick Show

He played through the flu and scored 38 points

It was the pivotal game of the 1997 NBA Finals.

Jordan had a nasty flu, but he dropped 38 points and the Bulls won. They won the series two days later.

Mugsy Boggs said MJ messed up his shot forever with one sentence of trash talk

He convinced himself he could play baseball

Now see how Kobe emulates him

19 Quotes That Prove Kobe Bryant Is The NBA's Biggest Loose Cannon >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.