17 Examples Of Michael Jordan's Insane Competitiveness

At age 50, Michael Jordan hasn’t lost the legendary competitiveness that defined his as a player.



He’s still talking trash, challenging guys half his age to one-on-one games, and throwing down cash on the golf course.

At this point, it’s clear that his primal desire to beat people wasn’t limited to the basketball court.

