17 Examples Of Michael Jordan's Insane Competitiveness

At age 50, Michael Jordan hasn’t lost the legendary competitiveness that defined his as a player.
He’s still talking trash, challenging guys half his age to one-on-one games, and throwing down cash on the golf course.
At this point, it’s clear that his primal desire to beat people wasn’t limited to the basketball court.
He played a Bobcats player one-on-one recently, and had to get treatment from the trainer the next day
Rick Reilly reported that Jordan lost to Daly in golf in Monte Carlo. The next morning, he pounded on Daly's door at their hotel until Daly finally agreed to go play him again. Jordan won.
Source: SI
Jordan told ESPN that LeBron has one bad tendency -- whenever he goes left he shoots jump shots, and whenever he goes right he drives.
Source: ESPN
MJ told ESPN's Wright Thompson that his fiancee Yvette pressured him into driving seven hours so she could see where he grew up. He said that would have never happened 10 years ago:
'It's amazing what women can talk you into doing. Make you change. 10 years ago, we'd have been arguing all f---ing day. I would've won. This time, this stage where I am, you win. That's progress.'
Source: ESPN
Kerr said he talked back to MJ during training camp, and then:
'He punched me in the face…It was one of the best things that ever happened for me. I needed to stand up and go back at him. I think I earned some respect. But, we have a great relationship ever since…you gotta prove it and then once you prove it, you're fine.'
Source: Dan Patrick Show
They two were playing golf together when MJ forced the former president to play from the furthest away tees.
'You're going to play from the little girls' tees?' Jordan asked him.
Source: WSJ
ESPN's Rick Reilly says he witnessed Jordan eviscerate McCray in practice in 1993.
A source told him: 'MJ is in Rodney's face, screaming, 'You're a loser! You've always been a loser!' Rodney can hardly put up a jumper now.'
In his book on the Dream Team last year, Jack McCollum hinted that no one was allowed on the team unless Jordan wanted him on the team.
Shaq says Jordan told him:
'I'm coming down. I'm going to dribble it between my legs twice. I'm going to pump fake and then I'm going to shoot a jumper. And then I'm going to look at you. And that's exactly what he did.'
Source: Dan Patrick Show
It was the pivotal game of the 1997 NBA Finals.
Jordan had a nasty flu, but he dropped 38 points and the Bulls won. They won the series two days later.
