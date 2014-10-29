Michael Jordan Explains Why Winning A Championship As An Owner Would Be More Gratifying Than Any He Won As A Player

In a rare sit-down interview, Michael Jordan spoke at length with Darren Rovell of ESPN about life as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

One of the more telling moments came when Jordan was asked if he ever allows himself to dream of winning a seventh championship to go along with the six he won as a player.

Not only does Jordan admit he dreams about winning another title but goes as far as to say winning a championship as an owner would be “much more gratifying” than the six he won as a player.

His explanation:

“I’m always dreaming about that seventh ring, always. And to get to that would be much more gratifying than the other six I have actually won, because the six I actually won I impacted from a whole different angle. Now, I am impacting from a totally different perspective. And it is not as much fun but it’s a lot harder.”

Early in Jordan’s post-playing career as an owner he was often criticised for not being involved enough with the then-Bobcats franchise. But now Jordan has helped build an exciting and up-and-coming Hornets team that should be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

This answer also shows that Jordan, at times at least, thought winning championships as a player was easy.

It’s no secret that Jordan is insanely competitive. That same fire is now making sure that he is not content with just six rings.

