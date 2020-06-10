Michael Jordan caught a monster 442-pound blue marlin during a $3.3 million fishing tournament in North Carolina

YouTube/Youfish TV Channel Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan caught a monster 442-pound blue marlin during a $US3.3 million fishing tournament in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The NBA icon is competing in The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, one of America’s biggest fishing events.

The catch was the fourth biggest of the day, and just shy of winning $US552,500.

“I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said after, according to ESPN.

Having conquered the world of basketball, Michael Jordan is now trying his hand at fishing, and it’s going pretty well.

Taking part in the The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina – one of the biggest fishing events in the United States – Jordan and his crew reeled in a monster 442-pound blue marlin on Tuesday.

The catch was the fourth biggest of the day, however unsurprisingly, drew the most attention.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back in Morehead City,” Jordan said after his boat, Catch 23, showed off its humongous catch, according to ESPN.

“It’s only about 100 miles from Wilmington, and it’s always great for me to be able to come back. I’m happy to be back. Thank you for inviting me.” Jordan was raised in Wilmington and later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

VIDEO: Michael Jordan and Catch 23 at Big Rock Landing Tuesday afternoon. The crew boated a blue marlin weighing 442.3 pounds. pic.twitter.com/f0b4f2J1EC — Ken Watling (@KWOnAir) June 9, 2020

The tournament, which runs until Saturday, boasts an overall purse of boasts a $US3.3 million. The largest blue marlin of the tournament will net $US1.14 million, while there is also $US552,500 on offer for the first team to catch one over 500-pounds.

“I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said after. “Even though I didn’t win, right now, today, I’d like to thank everyone for supporting the tournament.”

