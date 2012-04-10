NBA Insiders Think Michael Jordan Plays Too Much Golf And Surrounds Himself With Yes Men

Photo: AP

The Charlotte Bobcats are the worst team in the NBA, and yesterday several people questioned Michael Jordan’s wherewithal as an owner in a Washington Post article.Here are the criticisms:



He doesn’t put in the work. Here’s what former Bobcats coach Sam Vincent told WaPo, “The work he put in to be a great player and the work you put in to be a great executive, those are different things. That additional time you spend on jump shots, running, dunking, I don’t know if he puts in that same amount of time as an executive or if he even cares to.”

He isn’t around the team enough. The report mentions that he hosted a celebrity golf event in Las Vegas while the Bobcats played in front of a half-empty arena in Charlotte. Vincent says the relationship between Jordan and the fans has “soured” due to his perceived lack of commitment.

He surrounded himself with friends who never say no to him. The team’s COO, president of basketball relations, and vice chairman are all Jordan’s longtime friends and business partners. “I don’t know if he has hired enough people around him who he will listen to,” Charles Barkley told the paper.

All of these assertions are refuted to varying degrees in the article.

NBA deputy commissioner Adam Silver said, “He assured us he’s working harder than he ever has in his life, and is playing less golf than he ever has in his post-playing career.”

Bobcats guard Gerald Henderson says Jordan is around the team plenty and has helped him personally a lot this year.

And Jordan’s supposed cronyism is undercut by the fact that he hired respected NBA exec Rich Cho as GM before the season.

But facts are facts — Jordan’s Bobcats are the worst team in the league, and the franchise is in disarray both on and off the court.

