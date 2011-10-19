Even The Golf Course Couldn't Save Former President Bill Clinton From A Trash-Talking Michael Jordan

Photo: AP
It’s fair to say the former leader of the free world is typically immune to trash talk.Unless that talker is Michael Jordan.
In a Wall Street Journal interview, former President Bill Clinton recalled a golf outing with one of the most cutthroat and merciless competitors of all-time.
“Jordan coaxed him from the white tees to the championship tees by saying, ‘You’re going to play from the little girls’ tee?’ Jordan’s challenge was for Clinton to break 100; he did.”
Way to step your game up, Mr. President. Most men falling into Jordan’s crosshairs aren’t so lucky.
