Watch Michael Jordan Bet With A Spectator At A Celebrity Golf Tournament

Last week, a fan made a $500 wager with Michael Jordan that the NBA legend couldn’t hit the green in one shot on a par 3 at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.



Busted Coverage has found a video of Jordan winning the bet and taking the money from the guy who decided it was a good idea to mess with the Bull.

Jordan, rather predictably, was able to hit the green with a single stroke. After the shot landed on the green, “His Airness” comically ran over to the gallery to collect his bounty.

The heckling in the video is pretty funny, too.



