Michael Jordan Says This 1991 Dunk On Patrick Ewing Is His Best Dunk Ever

Michael Jordan revealed his most memorable dunk ever in

a new promo for the NBA 2k14video game.

He says a dunk in the 1991 NBA Playoffs on Patrick Ewing at Madison Square Garden takes the cake. His explanation:

“My most memorable dunk that I think about very, very often is the Patrick Ewing dunk. That’s only because Patrick and I are such great friends. [Charles] Oakley was a part of that whole process because he thought he could defend. We got into a screen-and-roll and I spun back and Patrick, I told him Georgetown guys don’t block shots they just take charges. And I dunked it so hard on him it was unbelievable.”

Jordan is one of the most competitive people in the history of sports, so it’s not surprising that he relishes a dunk over a friend.

Ewing now works for Jordan as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats (MJ’s the owner).

The dunk:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

