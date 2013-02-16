Michael Jordan Is Incredibly Good At The iPad Game Bejeweled

Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Buried deep in Wright Thompson’s fantastic ESPN profile of Michael Jordan at age 50 is this tidbit — Michael Jordan is really, really good at Bejeweled.The Bulls legend plays the classic arcade game on his iPad. According to Thompson, Jordan has passed level 100 in the game, making him officially a “Bejeweled Demigod.”



That’s excellent.

According to one person on a Bejeweled message board who may or may not be exaggerating, it took four years to get that far:

“i just spent like 4 years playing this game to reach Level 100. And what is the awesome prize you get for that accomplishment??? – 750 Coins?! ridiculous, shoulda been at least 1,000,000 or more (and even that doesnt last long). Very Disappointing.”

Even if the commenter is being hyperbolic, the point is that it takes a long time to become a Bejeweled Demigod.

A BI co-worker who is obsessed with Bejeweled confirmed that beating level 100 makes a very good player.

If you’re fuzzy on what Bejeweled is, it looks something like this:

Photo: Bejeweled

Thompson frames MJ’s Bejeweled prowess as one of the many ways he tries to remain competitive in his post-basketball life. He also plays golf.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.