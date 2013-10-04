Here's Michael Jordan Destroying OJ Mayo In A Pick-Up Game At Age 43

Larry Brown Sports found video of Michael Jordan schooling a young O.J. Mayoat a summer basketball camp at UCSB in 2006.

Mayo (who now plays for the Bucks) was the No. 1 high school recruit in the country at the time, and Jordan was three years into retirement.

Judging by the video, MJ destroyed Mayo with his “old man game” — a variety a back-door cuts and turnaround jumpers that lead to easy points but take years of practice and experience to perfect.

He’s one of the most manically competitive athletes ever, and it shows here.

He beats him four ways (full video below).

1. The baseline turnaround:

2. Off the dribble:

3. In the post:

4. Baseline cut:

Rumour has it that MJ beat Bobcats No. 1 draft pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist last year at age 50.

He clearly still has something.

The full video:

